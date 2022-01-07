Ontario could intervene to fix dysfunctional West Nipissing council

The provincial government could be called to intervene to fix the so-called dysfunctional West Nipissing council.

The inability for council members to get along is starting to frustrate local residents.

“This is a real mess. I wish they could settle their differences and get back to work,” said one man.

“This has been going on for a couple of years,” said another. “They should either quit or just get along.”

Since the current council's term began in 2018, there’s been tension. Former councillor Jeremy Seguin resigned in July 2020, leaving a vacant council seat that has not been filled.

There’s also an ongoing issue with Mayor Joanne Savage regarding the town's chief administrative officer. A notice of motion from the mayor regarding the CAO appears to raise personnel issues, something normally discussed in camera under provincial privacy rules.

Some councillors say the motion should be removed from council’s agenda and be discussed behind closed doors due to legal issues for the municipality.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of that of course,” said CAO Jay Barbeau.

The Jan. 4 council meeting was cut short, and council hasn’t been at the table since the end of November.

It’s the same situation that made regular meetings in September and October impossible.

“The public’s reaction is one of frustration,” said Barbeau. “They did elect the council and the mayor to carry out business and that is the frustration.”

If council does not convene for 60 days, which would mean no meetings take place in January, the province has the power to step in and try to reconvene the members.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing can also disband council and force an early election under the Municipal Act.

Meanwhile, aside from the politics, town officials said services are still being supplied.

“The core services of the municipality are still being offered,” said Barbeau. “Our streets are plowed and the garbage is collected and we can turn our taps on with water.”

A council meeting is scheduled for next week. Whether it will actually be held remains to be seen.

Voters in the municipality will elect a new council in October.