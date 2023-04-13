Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next week

If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.

Toronto is forecast to hit 29 C later on Thursday. If that happens, it will break the previous record of 27.1 C set on April 13, 1977.

“It’ll be breezy again today as winds are a big part of the advection of warmth into the region,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said Thursday.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, temperatures could go even higher today, potentially reaching 30 C. The last time temperatures climbed that high in early spring was back on April 22, 1985, according to The Weather Network.

In fact, Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told CTV News Toronto that the 30 C temperature mark has only been reached four times in April at Pearson since they began keeping records in 1938.

The weather has been so nice this week in Toronto that the Rogers Centre’s retractable roof was opened on Wednesday—the earliest in a Toronto Blue Jays season it’s ever been opened. Earlier in the day, Toronto set a daily temperature record of 26 C, breaking the previous record of 25.8 C set in 2001.

While warmer temperatures have been observed in Aprils gone by, Flisfeder said the consistently warm weather this early in the month is “fairly rare.”

“It is fairly common to see temperatures reaching the 20s, mid 20s even, throughout April. It’s a little less common to have it occur several days in a row, which we have been seeing and will continue to see until the weekend.”

But, you’ll want to enjoy the heat while you can before more familiar early spring temperatures, and even some snow, return next week.

“It’ll be back to reality,” Coulter said, adding that the warmth will really start to shift on Saturday. “Temperatures will struggle to get out of the single digits on Monday and Tuesday. And, skies will be more inclement.”

According to The Weather Network, rain Monday and Tuesday will transition to snow. Temperatures are set to hover in the low 10s for the rest of the month, with some days more sunny than others.

However, there’s good news for those that like the heat as spring turns to summer in late June.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, Ontario and the Great Lakes region will see hotter temperatures, albeit with higher-than-usual periods of rain, with a spike in mid-July.