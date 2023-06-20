Ontario couple charged US$350 hotel smoking fee says they don’t smoke

A couple from Georgetown, Ont. said they were shocked to get a US$350 smoking charge from a Pittsburgh hotel for smoking in their room, even though they said they don’t smoke.

“We checked out on the Sunday and they said all is good and when I got home I noticed the charge," Andrew Hodgkinson told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

Hodgkinson and Kristen Rielly are huge Toronto Blue Jay fans, and last month the couple traveled to Pittsburgh to watch the Jays play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When they saw the smoking charge added to their bill, they said they called hotel management at Landing Hotel Pittsburgh right away.

"They looked up my room and they said there was a sensor in our room that shows you were smoking for an hour and a half. I said, ‘That's ridiculous, we are not smokers,’" Hodgkinson said.

They said the hotel told them it had a strict policy of not reversing smoking charges, even though the couple was adamant they didn't smoke in the room and have never smoked.

"We have never smoked, we are not smokers and we've been together 15 years and have not smoked,” Hodgkinson said. “Both of our mothers died of cancer. so there is no reason for us to smoke."

Rielly said, as a couple, they’re very health conscious, adding they went for a run together each morning they were at the hotel.

Hotels are concerned about the smell of cigarettes and marijuana inside rooms, so many have installed sensors to prevent unauthorized smoking.

“The Landing Hotel doesn’t comment on matters pertaining to our guests,” a spokesperson for the hotel told CTV News Toronto.

The couple says they're not sure why the smoking sensor went off in their room, but they said they noticed the casino connected to the hotel allows smoking indoors.

“If there is smoking allowed in the casino, how do you know the smoke is not coming into the hotel from the casino?” Rielly said.

“We didn’t stay in the casino because the smoke was bugging us, so we left,” Hodgkinson added.

The couple tried to dispute the charge on their credit card as a “chargeback,” but the hotel refused to remove it.

The couple said the smoking fee ruined an otherwise great trip and they still hope to try and have the charge reversed.