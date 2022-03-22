Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win

An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.

Niagara Falls couple Franco and Julie Ciraco won $1 million after matching all seven encore numbers in the Feb. 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I went to the store to check my ticket and when the ticket checker said 'Big Winner' I thought, 'What?!'" Franco Ciraco told the OLG. "When the store clerk confirmed the win, I was in shock and kept questioning if this was real."

The couple, who have been married for 30 years, said it took a few days before the reality of their win sunk in.

"It's nerve racking, but I am so happy. It's going to be wonderful for me and my family," Julie Ciraco said.

Franco Ciraco said he plans to join his wife in retirement "a little sooner" than planned. They plan to spend their winnings on travel and also complete some home renovations.

$65M LOTTO MAX JACKPOT TUESDAY NIGHT

Meanwhile, the Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday has grown to $65 million.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said he hopes someone in Ontario will take home the big prize.

"Ontario has had its fair share of winners," Bitonti told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. "We're always excited when we have the really big winners in Ontario and we're hoping that we have another big winner from Ontario tonight."

Bitonti said there will also be at least eight Maxmillions prizes in Tuesday's draw.

If no one wins the jackpot on Tuesday, the jackpot will grow to $70 million on Friday.

The last Lotto Max jackpot winner was a Toronto man who won $30 million on the Feb. 4 draw.

The OLG identified Patrick Hale as the big winner after his Quick Pick lines won him the jackpot.

The 56-year-old building supervisor -- who said he plans to retire immediately -- checked his numbers early that morning, in what he described as a daze, as he realized his life was about to change in a big way