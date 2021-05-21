Ontario COVID-19 cases dip below 2,000 again

Daily COVID-19 infections in Ontario have dipped back under 2,000.

The 1,890 cases logged Friday represent a significant decrease over the 2,400 added a day earlier.

With 37,126 tests processed across the province in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.2 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 518,980 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. That number includes 488,201 recoveries and 8,579 deaths.

At least 27 of those deaths were reported in the previous day.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.