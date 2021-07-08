Ontario COVID-19 cases rise above 200 for the first time this week, 4 additional deaths reported

Ontario officials are reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time this week, as well as four additional deaths related to the disease.

The 210 new infections logged Thursday represent an increase from the 194 new cases on Wednesday, 164 on Tuesday and 170 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 206, compared to 266 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 25,857 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 0.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,228.

Another 231 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,816 active cases across the province.

There are currently 194 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals due to the virus.

This is a breaking story. More to come...