Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon

A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.

According to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Candace Nayman died on Thursday after competing in an event on Sunday.

“The entire MCH community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Dr. Nayman, a pediatric resident,” a statement from the hospital on Friday said. “She embodied the excellence, caring, compassion and change-the-world attitude to which we all aspire.”

According to her obituary, Nayman died “competing and doing what she loved.”

The third-year pediatrics resident is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a passionate and kind individual who loved the outdoors.

For several months, she had been training to compete in the triathlon, and in May she ran 135 kilometres to raise money for McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“Candace was an aspiring pediatrician who exemplified hard work, radiated positivity, lived a vibrant and active life, and had a positive impact on her fellow residents, colleagues, faculty and patients,” Angelo Mikrogianakis, the chief of pediatrics at McMaster Children’s Hospital, told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

“She will be very much missed.”

Since Nayman’s death, McMaster Children’s Hospital has organized a donation page in her honour.

“In her 27 years, she lived an active and full life through her love of world travel, frequent camping and outdoor adventures, passion for music and arts, and a wide network of friends, colleagues, and study partners,” a statement on the website says. “Candace was at ease among children, working as a summer camp counsellor, swim instructor, and often an on-call babysitter for friends, family, or colleagues in need.”

“Candace wished to breathe life and spirit into everything she did and at the time of her passing was able to donate organs to four individuals who will continue her legacy in their own lives.”

A long list of condolence messages have already been shared on an electronic memorial book for Nayman. Fond memories of her generosity, infectious optimism and bubbly personality continue to be posted.

Nayman previously worked as a physician in Sault Ste Marie, and had planned on travelling for an elective rotation in the Northwest Territories in the coming months.

Four other doctors in Ontario have died this month. Three were physicians at Trillium Health Partners and the other was an emergency room doctor at North York General Hospital.