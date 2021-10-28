Ontario doctor suspended after being banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor in Owen Sound Ont. has been suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) after originally being banned from giving out medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The suspension of Dr. Rochagne Kilian was posted to the CPSO website on Wednesday.

Last Monday it was announced that Kilian along with another Ontario doctor, Dr. Mark Trozzi, were both restricted from giving out medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates.

The suspension means that Kilian can no longer practice.

The interim order was made under the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act.

In a statement, the CPSO said an interim order such as the suspension to Kilian can be made when there is potential “evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.”

The CPSO says that more information regarding Kilian’s conduct will be made available at a later time.

That information may include allegations referred to the CPSO Tribunal.

Kilian is known for being outspoken against COVID-19 restrictions and expressed skepticism of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Kilian has been a speaker at rallies organized by the group “Grey-Bruce Freedom Fighters.”

Last month she resigned from her position as an emergency room doctor in protest over the Grey Bruce Health Services handling of the pandemic.

The CPSO website shows she was suspended effective Oct. 27, 2021.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox.