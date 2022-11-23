Ontario doctors want to quell the surge of backlogged surgeries

A group of Ontario doctors wants the province to address a backlog of surgeries by creating specialized, non-profit clinics.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is calling for stand-alone centres which focus on one type of procedure.

It wants to see the clinics used for elective surgeries like knee and hip replacements.

The organization says the centres would increase efficiency and allow more patients to be treated.

The OMA says the surgical backlog in Ontario includes more than a million procedures.