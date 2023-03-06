Ontario door-to-door ban turns 5 years old, yet problems continue

Following many problems with high-pressure sales tactics and expensive long-term rental contracts for furnaces and air conditioners, door-to-door sales for most items were banned in Ontario on March 1, 2018.

However, some items can still be sold door-to-door, like thermostats and smoke detectors.

Pooja and Bhargav Gedia moved to Canada from India three years ago, and said they were excited to buy a townhouse unit in Mississauga.

When someone knocked at their door in November 2022, the Gedias said they were told they were eligible to receive a thermostat and three smoke detectors – free of charge.

“We confirmed with him several times, that we will not be getting charged and there will be no charge for the equipment,” Bhargav Gedia said.

The Gedias said a salesperson told them they could also get government grants, also at no cost, but after the equipment was installed they started to be billed $100 each month.

"I’m getting charged $50 a month from my bank account plus $50 dollars a month on my Enbridge account. So, I’m getting charged $100 a month,” Pooja Gedia said.

The couple was locked into a 10-year contract, but when they complained it was reduced to five years. The company they signed with is morConnect and over 5 years they will pay about $6,000 for the leasing of the thermostat and smoke detectors and the protection plan.

A lien has also been placed on their home.

"This is the first time I have experienced this type of thing, after three years of coming to Canada that things like this can happen and you should be more careful about it," said Bhargav Gedia.

CTV News Toronto reached out to morConnect and Ali Mohammad, the Senior Vice President with the company who said, “We strongly disagree with all of the allegations made by Ms. Gedia regarding our company and its sales practices. We would like to make it clear that we ensure that our sales representatives adhere to lawful and ethical marketing practices.”

Mohammad said all of their field agents wear company uniforms with name badges that identify themselves as representatives of the morConnect.

“At morConnect, we offer homeowners the opportunity to upgrade their homes by paying a small monthly fee. Furthermore, we choose not to comment on our communication with our customers and do not rely on the court of public opinion to evaluate our business practices,” Mohammad said.

“Our focus is to ensure customer satisfaction and to that end, our team is ready and available to assist in any way possible to resolve the issue. We have offered Ms. Gedia many resolutions which we feel are more than fair, and we would like to encourage Ms. Gedia to continue to carry on the dialogue with our customer care team so that we can resolve this matter for her in a manner that is satisfactory to both parties,” Mohammad continued.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a news release on door-to-door sales following complaints that some people are being misled at their doors.

"People are still going door to door and they are very persuasive to try and get you into contracts to get you into all kinds of equipment in your home," OPP Crime Prevention Officer Lisa Cruz said.

OPP Crime Prevention Officer Erin Fraser added, “I think a big thing is not being afraid to say no at the door and not even answer your door -- anything that is unsolicited should be unwelcome."

The Gedias are currently trying to negotiate with morConnect to see if they can pay a reduced amount to get out of the contract and remove the lien from their home.