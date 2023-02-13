Ontario driver allegedly caught with mountain of beer cans in car

A 61-year-old Ontario man is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly caught driving with a mountain of open beer cans piled on his passenger seat.

The Ontario Provincial Police said they caught the accused as he entered a RIDE check location on Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs on Friday just after 5:20 p.m.

“Sometimes we get asked ‘Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?’ This is why,” an OPP West Region tweet posted on Monday read.

The police force said in a press release they “detected signs of impairment” and witnessed “open liquor readily available” in the car.

Following the discovery, the driver was arrested and taken to an OPP station for further testing.

The driver was then charges with eight driving related suspensions, including operation while impaired, four counts for operation while prohibited, four counts for driving while under suspension, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, use of plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Sewell has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

