Ontario driver busted going 200km/h says he didn't know he was speeding

A driver allegedly caught going twice the speed limit near Burlington, Ont. tried to tell Ontario Provincial Police officers he didn’t realize he was speeding.

According to a tweet issued by the OPP Tuesday, the driver was stopped on Highway 407 after being caught travelling 200km/h – nearly twice the speed limit.

200km/h = 2x the speed limit = #30DayLicenceSuspension = #14DayVehicleImpound. #BurlingtonOPP stopped this vehicle on #Hwy407, Driver claimed he didn't realize he was going that fast. Charged #StuntDriving. pic.twitter.com/yCTOgCtaxF

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 23, 2022 When stopped, the OPP says the driver claimed “he didn’t realize he was going that fast.”

The driver’s attempt at reasoning didn’t stop officers from suspending his licence for 30 days, along with impounding the vehicle in question for two weeks, says the OPP.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.