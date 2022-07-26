Ontario driver busted going 200km/h says he didn't know he was speeding
A driver allegedly caught going twice the speed limit near Burlington, Ont. tried to tell Ontario Provincial Police officers he didn’t realize he was speeding.
According to a tweet issued by the OPP Tuesday, the driver was stopped on Highway 407 after being caught travelling 200km/h – nearly twice the speed limit.
200km/h = 2x the speed limit = #30DayLicenceSuspension = #14DayVehicleImpound. #BurlingtonOPP stopped this vehicle on #Hwy407, Driver claimed he didn't realize he was going that fast. Charged #StuntDriving. pic.twitter.com/yCTOgCtaxF— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 23, 2022 When stopped, the OPP says the driver claimed “he didn’t realize he was going that fast.”
The driver’s attempt at reasoning didn’t stop officers from suspending his licence for 30 days, along with impounding the vehicle in question for two weeks, says the OPP.
The driver was charged with stunt driving.
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: policeCalgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
-
Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan joins Edmonton ElksThe Edmonton Elks have acquired Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a conditional draft pick in the eighth round of the 2023 CFL draft.
-
Death of man found in burnt house deemed homicide, 1 chargedCharges have been laid in the death of a man in Edmonton in January.
-
Province identifies two new monkeypox cases in OttawaPublic Health Ontario is reporting two new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirm EF-0 at Wyoming, Ont.Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado struck the area of Wyoming, Ont. on July 19, causing significant damage.
-
Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year dealThe Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
B.C. park ranked among 'most epic' campsites by Scouts CanadaScouts Canada recently polled thousands of its members to determine the best campsites in the country, and one Vancouver Island park made the cut.
-
What a major housing market correction could mean for Waterloo regionA new report from Canada’s largest bank suggests the current housing market correction could turn out to be one of the largest in Canadian history, and markets in Ontario could see some of the biggest impacts.