Ontario driver caught going 128 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunt driving

An Ontario driver caught going more 128 km/h over the speed limit is one of 25 motorists who have been charged with stunt driving or other race-related offences this weekend, police say.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old man was driving 178 kilometers an hour in a 50 kilometers an hour zone around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver was pulled over on Major Mackenzie Drive, west of Pine Valley Drive, in Vaughan. He was charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving and speeding, and his licence was suspended for 30 days.

He was just one of 25 drivers charged with stunt driving this weekend in York Region, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, York Regional Police warn that excessive speed is "one of the greatest contributing factors in many fatal collisions" in the area.

"Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety," police said.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is being urged to call 911.

All vehicles pulled over for stunt driving and race-related incidents that weekend were impounded for 14 days.