Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone

An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.

The City of Mississauga released data from its Automated Speed Enforcement program on Thursday from the period of August to December 2021.

According to the city, 12 cameras are distributed to 30 km/h school safety zones and were rotated to different school areas where speeding was 'proven to be a consistent problem."

Since the cameras have been installed, motorists have slowed down on average seven kilometres per hour in these areas, the city says.

"What's clear from this data is that our speed cameras are having a significant effect in changing the behaviour of many drivers on our roads,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said. “But the data also shows that too many people are still speeding."

From August to December 2021, there were a total of 4,827 tickets issued for speeding, the city said.

There were 451 repeat offenders, with the most ticketed vehicle accumulating eight tickets.

Based on the data, the camera on Colonial Drive issued the most tickets. It's not clear if this is where the driver received eight tickets from.

"It was surprising to see the number of repeat offenders and drivers speeding more than twice the posted speed limit in school zones where there are students and children present," Commissioner of Transportation and Works Geoff Wright said.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU GET A TICKET?

If you are issued a ticket from an automated radar camera, you will receive notice of the fine in the mail.

According to the city, the notice includes the set fine, applicable court costs and a victim fine surcharge.

Tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

Drivers caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the limit must go to court to face their fine.