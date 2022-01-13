Ontario driver on the hook for car rental fees as supply chain issues delay repairs by months

An Ontario driver says he has been on the hook for car rental fees after he took his SUV in for repairs in November and was told parts wouldn't be available until February due to supply chain issues.

"They just can't seem to find the parts,” Don Lewis of Mississauga told CTV News Toronto. Lewis has had his SUV in a repair shop since November.

Lewis said another driver smashed into his Volvo in late November and it was taken to a repair shop, but he was told it wouldn't be repaired until early to mid-February 2022.

He says he was relieved he had coverage for a rental through his car insurance and was given a rental car, but after 16 days he was told he had to return it.

"They will pay for a vehicle while my car is being repaired [up to] $900 dollars — whatever comes first," Lewis said.

Now, Lewis says he has to pay for the rental vehicle himself while his SUV sits in a body shop waiting for parts.

“It's costing me money and it's definitely money I don't want to spend,” he said.

Lewis is insured with Allstate Canada and the company told CTV News “as you may be aware, the global economy is currently experiencing supply chain issues which are impacting the availability of automobile parts all around the world, including for car owners in Canada.”

“Regarding this customer's insurance claim, please know that our customer was provided with a rental vehicle for the full period under his automobile insurance policy and his claim will be paid in accordance with his coverage for the at-fault collision in question,” a spokesperson for the company added.

CTV News also reached out to Volvo Canada. A spokesperson for the company said that “unfulfilled parts orders preventing a vehicle from re-entering service are treated with high priority, and Volvo retailers can flag orders as critical for more rapid prioritization; up to and including air freight where permitted, to reduce lead times.”

“This part order was processed by Volvo’s Central Parts Distribution Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, shortly after it was submitted, and is currently in transit to Canada for local distribution,” the company confirmed.

“We will continue to work diligently to ensure spare parts are united with our clients in a rapid and efficient manner. Both the transport of parts via specialist providers and rental car support for repairs not conducted by the Volvo retailer network are matters in which we have no influence,” the statement concluded.

After CTV News reached out to Volvo, Lewis said the company contacted him and said his parts had been sent to the repair shop and he should get his vehicle back tomorrow, saving him thousands in car rental fees.

“I heard from them the next day after we spoke that they somehow had found the parts,” Lewis said. “I have saved about $3,000 in rental costs by having them repair my SUV sooner.”

Meanwhile, it's not just cars that have been in accidents that are waiting for parts — some items like filters, brake pads and engine components are also hard to come by and, due to the shortage, some garages also say parts are increasing in price.