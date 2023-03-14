Ontario driver slapped with $991 fine for speeding past emergency vehicle

A driver from Ontario was handed a significant fine after they passed an RCMP officer who was stopped on a rural highway last month, nearly hitting them in the process.

Officials say Const. Tousignant of the Milk River RCMP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 4 near Warner, Alta., on Feb. 22 and had stopped a driver.

While the lights on his cruiser were activated, police say another driver passed him without slowing down.

"It did not move over into the other lane," officials said in a release.

"The vehicle narrowly missed hitting the constable."

The driver was stopped, charged under the section of Alberta's Traffic Safety Act that pertains to passing emergency vehicles that are parked alongside the highway.

"He received a $991 voluntary payment option," police said.

RCMP say it's vitally important for motorists to slow down while passing emergency vehicles.

"Doing traffic enforcement is an important part of the job and everyone wants to go home at the end of the day."