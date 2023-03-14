Ontario driver slapped with $991 fine for speeding past emergency vehicle
A driver from Ontario was handed a significant fine after they passed an RCMP officer who was stopped on a rural highway last month, nearly hitting them in the process.
Officials say Const. Tousignant of the Milk River RCMP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 4 near Warner, Alta., on Feb. 22 and had stopped a driver.
While the lights on his cruiser were activated, police say another driver passed him without slowing down.
"It did not move over into the other lane," officials said in a release.
"The vehicle narrowly missed hitting the constable."
The driver was stopped, charged under the section of Alberta's Traffic Safety Act that pertains to passing emergency vehicles that are parked alongside the highway.
"He received a $991 voluntary payment option," police said.
RCMP say it's vitally important for motorists to slow down while passing emergency vehicles.
"Doing traffic enforcement is an important part of the job and everyone wants to go home at the end of the day."
-
Coaldale man arrested following string of break-ins in southern Alberta townA 30-year-old Coaldale man faces eight charges, including resisting arrest, following an RCMP investigation into several break-and-enters in town.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at parkWindsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crashVictoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: pollFewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.