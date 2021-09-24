Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings

The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore made the announcement on Friday and says the new rules come into effect on Sept. 25.

Capacity limits at indoor settings – like event spaces, banquet balls, convention centres, sporting events, concerts, theatres, cinemas, racing venues, and commercial and film television productions with studio audiences – will be increased to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

For certain outdoor event venues were patrons stand, capacity limits will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people.

For certain outdoor event venues where patrons are seated, capacity limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the risk of transmission is lower because of reduced mobility around the venue,” the government said Friday.

In addition, proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal maximum capacity is 20,000 people or more.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ontarians adhering to public health measures and going out to get vaccinated, some of our key public health and health care indicators are currently stable,” Moore said Friday.

So what does this mean?

For sporting venues like the Rogers Centre, up to 30,000 vaccinated fans will now be allowed to attend.

At Scotiabank Arena, nearly 10,000 fans will be able to attend.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that because of the eased capacity limits they are now selling $15 tickets for the final six home games.

Ontario's CMOH says he's a big Blue Jays fan, and the team has been an early adopter of proof of vaccination policies.



He says "even if the roof is closed" the new rules will allow for 30,000 fans in attendance b/c the ventilation makes it an outdoor venue. #onpoli

There were no changes to capacity limits at restaurants and bars on Friday. Moore said this is because Ontario is taking a "slow and cautious" approach to reopening.

This is a developing story. More to come.