Ontario’s minister of education will be joined by the province’s top doctor to make an announcement on Monday.

Stephen Lecce and Dr. David Williams will hold the news conference at Queen’s Park as schools in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London and Southwestern return to in-person learning.

Meanwhile, students in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton are set to continue their remote learning until at least Feb. 10.

Schools in northern Ontario were permitted to reopen on Jan. 11 due to lower rates of COVID-19 case growth.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 11 a.m.