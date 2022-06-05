Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week

Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area

Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park.

In the heart of Waterloo region, the story was staying the course, as New Democratic Party MPP Catherine Fife was re-elected for a fourth term in Waterloo. In the neighboring riding of Kitchener Centre, the NDP’s Laura Mae Lindo was re-elected for a second term.

Kitchener South-Hespeler elected a new face from a familiar party. Jess Dixon will hold the riding for the Progressive Conservatives. Kitchener-Conestoga will also stay blue, with Mike Harris Jr. re-elected for a second term as MPP for the riding. Cambridge becomes a PC riding again,electing Brian Riddell.

How Bobbi Ann Brady became the province's only Independent MPP-elect

An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, has won the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk. Bobbi Ann Brady is now the province's only Independent MPP-elect.

“I am pleased that we defied the odds. I was told when I decided to do this that I would embarrass myself, that I would only get five per cent of the vote,” Brady told CTV News following her victory.

Haldimand-Norfolk was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April. Instead of backing new PC candidate and Haldimand mayor, Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support behind Brady, his former executive assistant and campaign manager.

With all the polls tallied, Brady had 35 per cent of the vote. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.

“It's a message to all the political parties that you can't take folks for granted - for their money and for their vote,” Brady said.

'Our customers are speaking with their wallets': Sales spike at Cambridge gun store following handgun freeze

Handgun sales have shot up in the days following the federal government’s announcement that it will freeze the sale and import of handguns in Canada. The proposed legislation has some in Waterloo region moving quickly to buy handguns before it’s too late.

“It’s one of the biggest booms in sales that we have seen,” said Ryan Simper, sales and marketing at Select Shooting Supplies in Cambridge.

The rush comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday, tabling legislation that would put a national freeze on handgun ownership in an effort to curb gun violence.

“What this means, is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau said at a press conference Monday.

Those in the gun community said the proposed legislation is only penalizing law-abiding gun owners.

“Our customers are speaking with their wallets,” said Simper. “Our customers have come out to support us, our customers are frustrated.”

Ozzy the cat returns after going missing from his Cambridge home

It’s a happy ending for a Cambridge couple who recently spoke to CTV News about losing their beloved cat.

Ozzy, a two-year-old Bengal, has returned home after going missing on May 22.

His owners, Amanda Casella and Brandon Duxbury, initially put up posters in their neighbourhood and asked for help finding Ozzy in social media groups. The couple told CTV News on May 30 that someone had messaged them, claiming to have found Ozzy and demanding a cash reward.

“We said we’d give him a reward if can give us proof that he does have our cat,” said Casella on May 30. “He still wouldn’t. It was really sad and heartbreaking because we got our hopes up.”

The couple also worried about Ozzy’s well-being as he has a heart condition and requires medicine. Two days after speaking with CTV News, Casella and Duxbury learned he had been spotted in their neighbourhood.

“I fell to my knees,” said Duxbury. “Almost cried.”

Average home sale price in K-W decreases for third straight month

The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell slightly in May, as listings increased and home sales slowed. The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) reports 661 homes were sold through their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) System in May – down 22.7 per cent from the same month last year and 5.5 per cent below the previous five-year average.

Megan Bell, KWAR president, said when the Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate in April it had “the predictable result of knocking some buyers down, if not out, of the market in May.”

“While the impact to prices is small, it has had a critical impact on some buyers and what they can now afford,” Bell said.