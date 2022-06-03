Ontario election results: Here's who won Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings

Provincial election results poured in quick Thursday night as a blue wave flipped two Windsor-Essex ridings.

Doug Ford’s PC government was declared a majority early in the night. His PC’s were elected or leading in 83 out of 124 ridings.

Windsor-Tecumseh

For the first time in 93 years, Windsor-Tecumseh elected a Progressive Conservative candidate and Essex also turned blue after a three term hold by the New Democrats.

Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Andrew Dowie was 6,141 votes ahead of NDP Gemma Grey-Hall as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Together we achieved the highest provincial vote for a conservative candidate in this riding during this century and I can’t be happier,” Dowie said.

Essex

PC Anthony Leardi was elected in the Essex riding. Essex was dubbed a riding to watch this election as incumbent Taras Natyshak deciding not to run this term and instead stepped away from politics. Natyshak took the riding from the Liberals in 2011 and held the seat for three terms.

“It’s very gratifying. I'm glad that we've been able to carry off this historic win,” Leardi said following his victory.

Windsor West

The only riding that stayed orange in the region was Windsor West. NDP candidate Lisa Gretzky was re-elected. When she was first elected in 2014, Gretzky admits she was the rookie, alongside NDP MPP’s Taras Natyshak and Percy Hatfield.

“Now here I am, I have the most seniority of the local MPPs,” Gretzky said.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Progressive Conservative Trevor Jones was elected in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding. Jones defeated NDP Brock McGregor, Ontario Party Rick Nicholls (incumbent), and None of the Above Party Bryce Giroux.

“I’m ready, I’m ready to listen. I’m empathetic, but I’m energized, I’m charged and ready to work," Jones said.