Ontario elementary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Ontario elementary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall as in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a statement issued Monday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), who represents about 83,000 public school teachers as well as support personnel, said these votes will take place across the province from mid-September to mid-October.
“ETFO members have been without an agreement for almost a year. They have been patient, but their patience has run out. We need the Ford government to take bargaining seriously and to act in good faith, as required by law,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in the statement.
"ETFO’s goal is to reach fair and reasonable agreements without having to take job action. We need the government’s full attention on bargaining so we can address pressing concerns in public education.”
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
-
One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigationWindsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in regionThe Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
-
Two teenagers killed on the weekend in separate ATV crashes in Newfoundland: RCMPNewfoundland RCMP have confirmed that two teens -- one from the province, the other from Ontario -- were killed in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes on the weekend.
-
19-year-old Calgary resident charged with dangerous driving following crash near Bragg CreekA 19-year-old from Calgary has been charged in a collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
-
Ontario mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy her daughter tickets for Taylor Swift's Toronto concertAn Ontario mother is devastated as she anticipates telling her daughter that the Taylor Swift tickets she paid $1,600 for turned out to be a scam.
-
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead inside New Westminster homeHomicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead inside a home in New Westminster on Sunday night.
-
Sexual assault investigation leads to charges for London, Ont. manA London, Ont. man is facing charges following a sexual assault that occurred in the city’s north end over the weekend.
-
Popular Louisbourg, N.S., trail to receive major facelift after Fiona damageThe Louisbourg Lighthouse Trail in Cape Breton will undergo a major renovation, after it was damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona almost a year ago.