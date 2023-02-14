Ontario Energy Minister visits Lakeshore, impacts of battery storage projects discussed

The potential impacts and concerns of proposed battery energy storage projects in Lakeshore were at the centre of discussions during Ontario’s Minister of Energy’s visit Monday.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey discussed the storage projects and energy infrastructure with Minister Todd Smith and Essex MPP Anthony Leardi, as well as shared community concerns about protecting Lakeshore’s rural areas.

“From greenhouses to battery storage facilities, maintaining the integrity of our rural landscape and farmlands has been a key focus of this Council over the first three months of our term,” said Bailey. “This visit was an opportunity to convey these concerns to Minister Smith and confirm that Lakeshore is at the table when it comes to delivering energy projects which are critical to the future of Lakeshore and our region.”

A news release from the municipality explains, in order to meet future demand for electricity driven by growing population and new investments like the Stellantis-LGES facility in Windsor, the provincial government announced several measures, including the Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO) Expedited Request for Proposal process for battery energy storage system projects.

Municipal officials say 15 proponents have expressed interest in Lakeshore due to its central location in Southwestern Ontario. Bailey and Smith visited several of the proposed locations in northeast Lakeshore as well as the Hydro One transfer station at Rochester Townline and County Road 46.

“Municipalities and Indigenous communities are key partners as our government builds the electricity generation and storage needed to support our success in attracting new jobs to the province including unprecedented investments, from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing to clean steelmaking,” Smith said.

According to provincial mandate, proposed projects require municipal support resolutions. Smith readdired this requirement to Bailey during the visit and in a recent letter to the Independent Electricity System Operator, “making clear that proponents are expected to engage local councils and seek approval for projects.”

“Looking forward, Council will have important decisions to make on how these projects could move ahead in Lakeshore. We are asking tough questions and looking years down the road. I look forward to discussing that bold vision during our upcoming meeting,” Mayor Bailey said.

At the Tuesday meeting, council will consider a report which sets out specific criteria for proposed battery energy storage projects to receive a Municipal Support Resolution in Lakeshore.