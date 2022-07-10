Ontario expands coverage of latest treatment option for cystic fibrosis

The Ontario government is expanding access to Trikafta, the latest treatment option for cystic fibrosis.

Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, announced Saturday that coverage for Trikafta has been expanded to include everyone aged six and over through its publicly-funded drug program. The province is also changing the eligibility criteria to remove the measurement of patients’ lung function to further reduce barriers to patients accessing this life-changing treatment.

The drug can treat more than 90 per cent of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. At list price however, Trikafta costs approximately $300,000 per patient per year.

“Our government takes very seriously the struggles that cystic fibrosis patients and their families have with the debilitating effects of this disease and we know there is hope that each new drug may deliver the promised improvement,” said Fedeli.

“That’s why it is so important we are moving quickly to support these patients and make decisions based on the best evidence available.”

Previously, treatment was only available to Ontarians aged 12 and over. Ontario is now the first province to expand access to youth aged six to 11 following new recommendations by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technology in Health.

"I said a week ago, we are going to push very hard for this to be done very quickly because we believe in it and two days later, there it is," added Fedeli.

Patients with cystic fibrosis and their families should reach out to their health care team to help determine if Trikafta is the right treatment option for them.