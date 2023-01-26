Ontario expands eligibility for PCR COVID-19 testing

Ontario has expanded eligibility for PCR testing for COVID-19.

Anyone 18 and older now qualifies for testing if it has been at least six months since their last COVID-19 shot or infection.

As well, anyone 18 and older who is unvaccinated can access testing.

Previously, the only people under 60 who were eligible for testing were people who were immunocompromised or who had risk conditions and fewer than three vaccine doses.

Additionally, anyone 60 and older now qualifies for PCRtesting, up from the previous general cut-off of age 70.

The changes are meant to align with eligibility for Paxlovid treatments for COVID-19.