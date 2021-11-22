Ontario expands training program to help pay tuition for those looking for new skills
The province says it is expanding a training program to help those looking for work in a different field.
Ontario says there are 300,000 jobs available right now, but the province needs more workers to fill those roles.
Premier Doug Ford says with the Second Career Program workers can receive up to $28,000 each for education and living expenses while they receive training.
The program was initially designed for unemployed and recently laid off workers, but will be expanded this spring to include those with little or no experience, those in the gig economy and the self-employed.
The province says the program will fund tuition for training programs 52 weeks or less.
Ontario says it is also proposing to extend its training tax credit by a year for those looking to upgrade their skills.
