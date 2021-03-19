The Ontario government has once again extended all emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) for at least another month.

In an e-mail to CTV News Toronto on Friday, a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the orders have been extended until April 20.

They were set to expire on March 21.

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.

Ontario's colour-coded reopening framework operates under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The extension of the emergency orders does not change the length of how long a region is placed in lockdown.

The ROA must be extended every 30 days and the government must notify the public which orders have been extended.

The full list of orders being extended by the Ontario government can be found here.