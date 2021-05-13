Ontario extends stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that the provincewide stay-home-order will be extended for an additional two weeks to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Make no mistake, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Ford said during a news conference Thursday.

"Our hospitals are still under immense pressure. The spread of variants remains a major concern."

The order will now expire on June 2, a full month longer than the original expiration date that was announced when the measure was introduced in April.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that while the province’s daily COVID-19 case counts are “coming down,” Ontario has a “ways to go yet.”

“Our ICU numbers have backed off, that’s encouraging. But if you look at our numbers now, we’re about where we were at the peak of the second wave,” Williams said.

The province logged another 2,759 infections Thursday, the fourth day in which case numbers have remained below the 3,000 mark.

Williams said earlier this week that the province would need to see daily COVID-19 case counts below the 1,000 mark before significantly loosening restrictions.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.