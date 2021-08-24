Ontario extends temporary wage increase for personal support workers

The Ontario government says it will extend the temporary wage increase for personal support workers until Oct. 31 as the province grapples with a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic..

The province released the update in a news release on Monday, saying the government is investing an additional $169 million to extend the program.

The temporary wage increase for personal support workers and direct support workers first came into effect on Oct. 1, 2020. Since then, the province has renewed it three times.

In July, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he “guarantees” the temporary wage increase for personal support workers would become permanent, but that has yet to happen.

“I've always said folks, personal support workers are overworked, underpaid and they deserve every single penny, times 10. So we're going to keep that in place.”

“It's a guarantee. We are going to do it.”

Officials said the wage increase aims to stabilize staffing levels and support front-line health-care workers as the pandemic continues to evolve.

Over the weekend, the province saw COVID-19 case numbers soar to levels unseen for months with officials reporting 722 new infections on Sunday and 689 new infections on Saturday.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, personal support workers and direct support workers have been critical in supporting some of our most vulnerable patients,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in the news release on Monday.

“As we head into the fall, ensuring Ontario’s personal support workers are supported will ensure patients continue to receive the high-quality care they need.”

The wage enhancement will affect more than 158,000 workers who deliver publically-funded personal support services or direct support services in hospitals, long-term care, home and community care and social services.

Support workers in community care, long-term care and those providing services to children get a $3 increase per hour, while those working in hospital settings get a $2 increase per hour.

“Our government is committed to rebuilding and repairing long-term care in Ontario,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips. “Further extending the wage increase will help us continue to attract and retain personal support workers who provide residents with the care they need and deserve everyday.”