Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to business

Many kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.

On Monday, Blue Mountain and Snow Valley Ski resorts were filled with eager children and their families learning to ski.

"We're just trying to get the kids as active as possible doing fun activities because otherwise we'll be locked in the house," said Christine Laperriere, who travelled north from Burlington.

A native of Detroit, Laperriere said her family was forced to be on opposite sides of the border for the second Christmas.

"I had family coming from Michigan, and that just got cancelled yesterday," she said from the bottom of a ski run. "It's been very tough."

Last week, the federal government reinstated its non-essential travel advisory and urged Canadians to avoid international travel due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Days later, Ontario implemented further restrictions to help stop the spread of the variant.

The list includes capacity of no more than 50 per cent in most indoor spaces and capping private social indoor gatherings at 10.

"We're following the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit guidelines and matching the capacity that the government allows," said John Ball, Snow Valley Ski Resort's general manager

"Outdoors, we've got our masking in the lines and making sure people are more than 2 metres apart while riding the lifts," Ball added.

Area ski hills hope these new precautions will allow them to remain open after being closed most of last year.

"Last year was very challenging for the ski industry in Ontario. Having more than one shut down during, particularly, peak season was very hard to do," said Tara Lovell, Blue Mountain Resort's public relations manager.

On top of the challenges the ski industry has faced over the past two years, they began this season with unseasonably mild temperatures forcing them to open later than expected.

"I'm glad that Mother Nature and old man winter have made peace to make sure winter is here so kids can enjoy it," said Lovell.