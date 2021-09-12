Ontario family lawyer says custody issues could rise among unvaccinated parents

Ontario family lawyer Russell Alexander is warning parents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine may be at risk of losing custody or access to their children.

"This is the next evolution for divorcing parents," said Alexander from Russell Alexander Collaborative Family Lawyers.



"There was a case out of Chicago recently where a woman lost custody of her 11-year-old boy because she was unvaccinated."

"That decision was changed later when there was a lot of hue and cry on social media over the decision. But it appears to be a pattern we could be seeing in Ontario."

Alexander said about a year ago, a dad was flaunting COVID restrictions and he lost custody of his child. And his access went to online only.

"When it comes to vaccinations, the test for the court is going to be what is in the best interest of the child."

Alexander said if there’s a vaccine available for you and you choose not to take it, regardless if the child is eligible or not, that may call into question your judgment.