Ontario family recognizes old photographs found in Vancouver Island thrift store

A woman in Ontario will soon be receiving a series of old photographs that were recently discovered at a Vancouver Island thrift store.

On Monday, CTV News Vancouver Island spoke with Gold River resident Maxine McLean, who purchased an old photo scrapbook from a Campbell River thrift store.

After flipping through the book, she thought it was empty, until she later discovered that some photographs were still left inside the middle of the book.

She then began a search for the owners of the photos, and just one day after CTV News shared her story, a family in Ontario recognized the decades-old pictures.

"I was like, 'Holy man, the power of the media,'" McLean said Tuesday.

"I never envisioned it would happen that quickly. If it ever happened at all, I thought it could be weeks or months, but I didn't expect it to be the next morning," she said. "So that was really incredible."

McLean says she was contacted by a woman named Heather, who lives in Toronto.

Heather told McLean that her grandmother died in Comox, and many of her belongings had been donated.

Heather was also able to identify one of the photos, which showed a man who was dressed in white, who McLean thought may have been a dentist or doctor. The photo showed him in a uniform with the picture seemingly coming from a newspaper in Waterloo, Ont.

"Not only did she know them, but the gentleman in the white shirt was her grandfather," McLean said.

Heather told McLean that her grandfather had been a registered massage therapist. It's an occupation that Heather would eventually take up in Toronto.

McLean says she packed up the photographs in a padded envelope and mailed them out Tuesday morning.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Canada Post carries it with love," she said.

McLean says that once the photos are received in Toronto, members of the family there will look through them and give her the story of who is who in each picture.

Heather was made aware of the photos after her cousin saw the CTV News story on Monday and contacted her aunt, who in turn contacted Heather, according to McLean.