Ontario fast-tracks development of RVH south campus with $2.5M investment

The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million to accelerate Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) expansion plans for its south campus in Innisfil.

"We're going to add more operating rooms, more beds and a new hospital in Innisfil," said RVH President and CEO Janice Skot.

Premier Doug Ford stopped in at the Barrie hospital to make the announcement alongside Deputy Premier Christine Elliott on Friday.

"We know that Ontario wasn't ready when the pandemic hit," Ford said. "Looking ahead, we can be confident that Ontario is better prepared for the future."

The Innisfil health hub will be part of an integrated "one system, two site" plan with the Barrie campus that will evolve over the next 20 years.

"This investment will ensure the hospital can meet the growing demands of patients in Barrie and Simcoe County so they can continue to receive high-quality care and services for generations to come," stated Health Minister Christine Elliott.

"This is such a game-changer for the Town of Innisfil," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

Dollin said the south campus would create 3,000 permanent jobs for the area.

Innisfil's mayor credited Steve Clarke, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, for granting the town's request for a Minister's Zoning Order to fast-track development of the south campus.

The funding announced Friday is part of a $30.2 billion investment for health infrastructure by the provincial government over the next decade.

"We're making good on our promise to end hallway health care," Ford said. "These are not bandaid solutions. We're getting shovels in the ground."