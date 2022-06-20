Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies

An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake in a message posted to social media Monday night.

“This evening I was very saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ed Lake. The losses to the Neville-Lake family are heart wrenching,” MacSween wrote. “YRP stands with our friend Jennifer and members of both families. May you find strength in the support of your community.”

Late Sunday night, Lake’s wife and the mother of his children, Jennifer Neville-Lake, shared a post on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with a photo of their children’s grave and the message: “Father’s Day 2022. This shouldn’t be real. It can’t be.”

Just a day earlier, Neville-Lake posted about the breakdown of her marriage on a local Facebook group for moms.

“I’ve been rather quiet lately, more of a reader then an active member. It’s been a lot here, including acknowledging the loss of my marriage,” she wrote.

In the post she also commented on how “unfair (the world) is” as drunk driver Marco Muzzo would have been released from prison after serving two thirds of his 10-year sentence that day. Muzzo was granted full parole on Feb. 9, 2021.

“My multiple life sentences will never end,” Neville-Lake said.

Daniel, 9, Harrison (Harry), 5, and two-year-old Milagros (Milly) Neville-Lake, along with their 65-year-old grandfather Gary Neville were killed in the collision, which also resulted in serious injuries sustained by Jennifer’s mother and grandmother.