Ontario files Robinson-Huron treaty appeal with Supreme Court

After losing its latest appeal in a nearly two-century-old annuities case, the province is taking its appeal to Canada's highest court.

Ontario has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada in the annuities case, which it has been fighting since the Superior Court of Ontario ruled against it and the federal government in 2018.

According to the First Nations represented by the treaty, the decision to appeal by the province is seen as "regressive" and disappointing, but unsurprising.

"We figured this appeal would be coming, based on the province's conduct throughout the entirety of this case," said Chief Dean Sayers of the Batchewana First Nation.

"I hope the Supreme Court's decision really reflects the information that's there already in regards to the position that the courts have already taken."

In a statement from the Attorney General's office, the province said it is "seeking to have the Supreme Court of Canada provide clarification on key issues of treaty interpretations and obligations," based on a number of legal questions decided by the Ontario court of appeal.

First Nations involved in the case are hoping for official word from the Supreme Court by the spring.