Ontario files Robinson-Huron treaty appeal with Supreme Court
After losing its latest appeal in a nearly two-century-old annuities case, the province is taking its appeal to Canada's highest court.
Ontario has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada in the annuities case, which it has been fighting since the Superior Court of Ontario ruled against it and the federal government in 2018.
According to the First Nations represented by the treaty, the decision to appeal by the province is seen as "regressive" and disappointing, but unsurprising.
"We figured this appeal would be coming, based on the province's conduct throughout the entirety of this case," said Chief Dean Sayers of the Batchewana First Nation.
"I hope the Supreme Court's decision really reflects the information that's there already in regards to the position that the courts have already taken."
In a statement from the Attorney General's office, the province said it is "seeking to have the Supreme Court of Canada provide clarification on key issues of treaty interpretations and obligations," based on a number of legal questions decided by the Ontario court of appeal.
First Nations involved in the case are hoping for official word from the Supreme Court by the spring.
-
It's even too cold in Calgary for the ice sculptorsFor most Calgarians it's been so cold it hurts to breathe, but it turns out that even for folks who make a living out of snow and ice, this whole cold snap has been a bit much.
-
Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdownLibraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, HuntsvilleOrillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.
-
Colorado wildfire caused US$513 million in damage: officialsLast week's Colorado wildfire caused at least US$513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures, officials said Thursday as they updated the toll of property lost in the most destructive wildfire in state history.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit backs more restrictions if hospitals become cloggedThe North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it is looking at changing the way it updates COVID-19 case counts in the region from reporting all cases to only sharing data on hospital admissions and people in ICU.
-
Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay's three-goal third period in the Lightning's 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
Scratchbuilding landmarks: Local man creates replicas of historical sitesAn iconic historic building for the local arts scene has been miniaturized.
-
Edmonton Jewish group donates food to Muslim cold weather shelterA pair of faith groups in Edmonton teamed up Thursday to help keep people safe and fed during an extreme cold snap.
-
Winnipeg Jets could play games in Saskatoon to take advantage of relaxed COVID-19 rulesCurrent COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Manitoba may open up the door for NHL games in Saskatoon.