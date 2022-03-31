Ontario finance minister tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms mild
Ontario's finance minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Peter Bethlenfalvy says he took a rapid test today after experiencing minor symptoms.
Bethlenfalvy says he will be following all public health guidelines and will be working from home.
The minister joined Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark and Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano at a press conference at the legislature Wednesday.
Ontario's COVID-19 metrics have been rising in recent days, including hospitalizations.
Access to PCR testing is limited, meaning daily new cases don't provide a full picture, but wastewater testing shows rising COVID-19 activity in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
After showing minor symptoms this morning, I took a rapid test and have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following all public health guidelines and working from home.— Peter Bethlenfalvy (@PBethlenfalvy) March 31, 2022
-
20 year old man shot in New SudburyGSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS saysParamedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.
-
Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitorsWith COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia LegislaturePremier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
-
Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown coreAfter outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.
-
People’s Alliance demise presents advantages, challenges for N.B. ToriesA political bombshell in New Brunswick politics may have addressed one issue for Premier Blaine Higgs but created another, according to a political observer.
-
'A win for both communities': Canada's deaf theatre festival offers accessible entertainment for allCanada's only deaf theatre festival is underway in Edmonton, with performers feeling especially inspired this year after the success of a film starring a predominantly deaf cast.
-
Nurse to face disciplinary hearing for failing to report alleged abuse at Maple Ridge care homeDisturbing allegations of abuse at a Metro Vancouver care home have emerged as a nurse faces a disciplinary hearing for failing to report the incidents.
-
Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolationThe Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.