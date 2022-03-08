Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel

Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.

OPP Const. Jamie Stanley told CTV News the fire started around 7:18 p.m. at a home on Fordwich Line North.

One adult occupant was unable to get out of the home and died.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP are holding the scene to investigate.

No further details have been given at this time.

#HuronOPP, #OPP Identification & Forensic Services, #ONFireMarshal, #HowickFire and crews remain on scene of a fatal house fire that took place last night just north of Fordwich. Further details to be released as info becomes available. @HowickFire ^js pic.twitter.com/aH3Q5fVLgM