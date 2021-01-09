The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Greater Sudbury Police Service have been called in to investigate what officials are calling a suspicious fire in Sudbury Saturday.

According to fire officials, calls of smoke and fire from the top floor of a two-storey apartment complex on King Street began coming in around 4:30 p.m.

Three people escaped through a window and onto a small roof. They reportedly were injured, although they were said to be non-life-threatening. They were sent to Health Sciences North.

Crews from the city's Downtown, New Sudbury and Minnow Lake stations were dispatched to the scene.

While it's unknown how many people have been displaced, officials say that the owner of the complex is working to provide any necessary alternate accommodations.

The initial damage is valued at approximately $100,000.