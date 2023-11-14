Ontario Fire Marshal investigates fatal weekend fire in Sarnia, Ont.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) continues to investigate a fatal fire in Sarnia over the weekend.

OFM investigators and Sarnia police remained on the scene Tuesday at a home on Napier Street. Fire officials initially responded to the address at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Sarnia Fire Rescue Services, a man in his 60s who was living in the home was found inside.

OFM Investigator Jill Carter told CTV News London a person was later pronounced deceased.

She added they’re still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

“A person was located and transported to the hospital. That person has since been pronounced deceased. As a result the Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted to come in and investigate origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no cause determination at this point,” said Carter.

Napier Street remained closed to traffic between Nelson and Exmouth streets Tuesday.