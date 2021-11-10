Ontario Fire Marshal investigating after person found dead in fire near Paris, Ont.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating after a person was found dead following a Tuesday morning house fire near Paris, Ont.

According to the Brant County Fire Department, the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m.

“There was some suspicion from neighbours and family that the occupant of the house would still be inside the house. Because of that issue, the fire department contacted the Office of the Fire Marshal and emergency management. We were dispatched to the scene to assist them with the origin investigation. I can tell you that we have uncovered a deceased person inside the structure,” said Clive Hubbard, an investigator with the fire marshal's office.

Three fire stations with nearly 30 firefighters responded to the house fire on Highway 2 in Falkland, just west of Paris. Investigators said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived and flames were coming out of the roof.

The fire chief said when crews arrived the homeowner could not be located.

Fire crews eventually managed to get the fire under control and extinguished.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Tomorrow, hopefully. But there's certain things that have to happen before that,” Hubbard said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but right now it’s believed the fire is not suspicious.

“We're still working on developing our hypothesis in regards to the cause of this fire. And once we've had the opportunity to examine all of the data that we've collected and evaluate that data, we should be able to narrow down the cause,” Hubbard said.

The OPP also responded to the fire. The road was closed for several hours, and has since been reopened.

“We provided a road closure and traffic control while they got the fire under control. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has attended and is still at scene today, investigating with County of Brant fire,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis with the OPP.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Wednesday looking for hot spots.