Ontario freezes college, university tuition fees for residents for second year

Ontario is extending its college and university tuition freeze for residents by another year.

The province says it wants to protect students' and families' pocketbooks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also froze tuition fees last year.

But Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities, says domestic out-of-province students could see their tuition go up again this year.

He says their fees will return to a framework similar to what was in place before the pandemic, with a possible hike of three per cent.

The news came the same day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Premier Doug Ford wanted to suspend international students' arrival in Canada due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.