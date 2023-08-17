Ontario funding more beds at North Bay hospital

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced $9 million in provincial funding is being given to North Bay Region Health Centre (NBRHC)) to increase bed capacity at the hospital.

“Our government has continued to make critical investments in our hospital and health workforce to ensure no resource goes untapped so that the North Bay Regional Health Centre has the resources they need to care for patients,” said Fedeli in a news release.

The provincial government has committed to spending up to $1.17 billion in 2023-24 to support bed capacity at hospitals across Ontario.

In North Bay, $4,599,000 has been added to the hospital’s base funding to support 21 alternate level of care (ALC) transitional beds while $4,380,000 in one-time funding will support 24 alternate health facility transitional beds.

Hospital VP and CFO Ryan Jeffers said the announcement gives the facility some stability that will allow it to plan for its future.

“This will assist us as we continue our work to optimize patient flow across our organization and ensure we continue to provide the best possible care to our communities,” he said.

Fedeli told CTV News that the 21 ALC beds that were temporarily added during the pandemic are part of NBRHC’s permanent funding.

“This news is so important,” he said.

“It provides stability and a sense of certainty so that they know that that funding for those beds is now part of their base funding and they do not have to apply and it will happen every year.”