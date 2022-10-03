Ontario funding supports Indigenous tourism, cultural experiences

The Ontario government is providing $300,000 in funding to an organization based on Manitoulin Island to create jobs and support unique and authentic Indigenous experiences across the province.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is headquartered in Aundeck Omni Kanig First Nation -- formerly known as the Ojibways of Sucker Creek – near Little Current.

Neil Lumsden, the minister of tourism, culture and sport, made the announcement on the island at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

"By supporting Indigenous Tourism Ontario, our government is helping to provide meaningful

opportunities for Indigenous communities throughout the province to showcase their deep-rooted, diverse cultures," Lumsden said.

"This funding will support Indigenous arts, culture and tradition, while bringing people together, boosting the local economy and allowing visitors to celebrate our province’s broad cultural landscape through a wide variety of unique and inclusive programming."

The projects that will receive support include cultural authenticity workshops, product development and itineraries, marketing and workforce development.

"We couldn’t continue our work to improve the socio-economic conditions of Indigenous people through tourism without support like this," said Kevin Eshkawkogan, the CEO and president of ITO.

The Pan-Regional Fund supports project-based initiatives related to tourism and destination development that benefits more than one region.