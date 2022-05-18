Ontario gas prices are about to drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some relief at the pumps tomorrow as gas prices are set to drop three cents in Ontario.
Average gas prices hit $209.9 per litre on Wednesday in southern Ontario, marking a new record high and a whopping 12-cent rise since last Friday.
However, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says prices are set to drop three cents to $206.9 per litre as of midnight.
Prices at the pumps have been elevated since late February due to fuel supply shortages amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions that have been imposed as a result of the war.
Natural Resources Canada said the average price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $2.06 per litre on Monday, with the most expensive price in Vancouver at $2.34 a litre.
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual inflation rate rose 6.8 per cent year-over year in April. The national agency added that Canadian drivers paid 36.3 per cent more for gas in April compared to a year ago.
-With files from The Canadian Press
