Ontario gas prices expected to drop this week. Here's the best time to fill up
Gas prices are expected to drop by seven cents overnight, followed by a one cent drop the next night, bringing the average price of fuel in the Greater Toronto Area to 157.9 cents per litre.
That would be its lowest level since October.
This according to industry analyst and Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague.
McTeauge predicts diesel will also see a big price decrease this week, dropping 14 cents to $2.09 per litre by Thursday, the lowest it’s been in three months.
This comes after Premier Doug Ford announced over the weekend that he would extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
The Ontario government cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre in the summer, which was set to expire on Dec. 31.
“We will introduce legislation to extend the gas tax cut for another year, delivering some needed relief for drivers and businesses for one more year,” Ford said at a Sunday news conference in north Etobicoke.
