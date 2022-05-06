Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend

Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a "painful" new high.

According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will increase by one cent to $1.959 per litre on Saturday, before jumping another four cents on Sunday.

Prices are expected to hit $1.999 per litre on Sunday, with some stations tipping over the $2 per litre mark, McTeague said.

"It's painful, the reality of $2 per litre, the physiological barrier, will be hit by Sunday," he told CTV News Toronto on Friday. "It happened much faster than I thought."

WHEN SHOULD DRIVERS FILL UP?

McTeague says drivers who need gas should make sure they fill up before midnight on Saturday.

"But only fill up with what you need and watch your driving ," he said. "I think we all have to take this very seriously."

Gas prices hit a new record high across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday morning, with the average price of a litre of regular gasoline hitting $1.94 per litre.