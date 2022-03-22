Ontario government announces new money for sporting events

The Ontario government announced in Sudbury on Tuesday it is providing $1.5 million for the 2022-2023 Sport Hosting program.

Sudbury, which has played host to a lot of different winter sports tournaments, will benefit from some of those funds for events like the 2023 Nickel City Curling Championships.

"There will be no full economic or social recovery in the province of Ontario until these sectors are back in business and back to their old ways," said Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod.

The program is taking applications to fund events that run anywhere between November 2022 and July 2024.

"This $1.5 million investment, which doesn't seem like a lot, is going to generate more than $10 million in economic recovery," McLeod said.

"All told the combined events will feature more than 4,000 amateur athletes from across Canada and around the world that will significantly support our ailing communities."

Greater Sudbury Deputy Mayor Al Sizer was on hand for the announcement, along with Kelly Irvine, co-chair of the 2023 Nickel City Curling Championships.

"It's great for the community again, to allow us to get back to the new normalcy, whatever that's going to be in the future here, and to be able to host these events," Sizer said.

"We do national and international events here so well but this is just a little icing on the cake."

"We're excited to be able to use the resources to bring this event to Sudbury and to make sure that it is the premier event that it deserves to be," added Irvine.

Since launching the renewed Ontario Sports Hosting Program in December 2015, it has provided more than $7 million to host more than 95 events in the province, generating the equivalent of $78 million in economic activity.