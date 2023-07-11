Ontario government giving city of Ottawa $10M for housing projects to help alleviate homelessness

The Ontario government is spending $10 million to help build 53 homes in the city of Ottawa for people experiencing homelessness.

Four million dollars will pay for 13 out of 32 Ottawa Community Housing units on Branch Street in Barrhaven.

"This project will provide affordable housing for families exiting the city’s shelter system. The building is designed and built to accommodate future solar energy and includes 21 parking spots and communal bike racks. Public transit is available within 600 meters," a news release says.

The other $6 million will go toward a 40-unit building for chronically homeless individuals—those who have been homeless for six months or more—on Bell Street South in the Glebe Annex. Six of the units would be accessible.

"The building also includes 29 parking spaces and offices on the ground and second floor. Supportive programs and services are being provided by the John Howard Society. Supports for residents also include employment, training and counselling, educational programing, and medication management," the government says.

The issue of homelessness funding in the city made headlines earlier this year when city officials said Ottawa was getting a much smaller increase in annual provincial funding than Toronto. The government said it was still funding housing in Ottawa to the tune of more than $48 million, but the funding formula change account for apparent overpayments to the city in the past.

In May, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced $24 million in funding for a community housing project on Mikinak Road. On Tuesday he said the government was working to meet the city's needs.

"Supportive and affordable housing are critical components of our commitment to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031, which will help all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, find a home that meets their needs and budget," he said.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he was thankful for the funding.

"This investment helps to lay the foundation for positive change in our communities," he said. "With 40 compassionate supportive housing units at 399 and 401 Bell Street South and an additional 32 affordable housing units soon to be established at 505 and 515 Branch Street, we are actively fortifying our commitment to our vulnerable families and residents."

The city is also looking at a long-term transitional housing strategy. City council will vote Wednesday on a report that was already approved by the community services committee that includes a plan in the short term to provide a greater municipal rent subsidy to help transition people out of supportive housing and into permanent homes.