Ontario government says it has doubled number of long-term care home inspectors
The Ontario government says it has doubled the number of its long-term care inspectors.
The province says the hiring of 193 new long-term care inspection staff, including 156 inspectors, is part of a three-year $72.3 million investment.
Long-term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the new hires strengthen the province's inspection regime as part of changes the government brought in late in 2021 to bolster enforcement.
Those changes came in the wake of a scathing independent report that found the province's outdated oversight and chronic underfunding contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's deadly consequences in long-term care.
The government says the additional staff mean the province now exceeds its goal of one inspector for every two homes in Ontario.
Earlier this month, the government said it was proposing increased fines for long-term care homes who don't meet requirements to have air conditioning in every resident's room.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pauseThe 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
-
17-year-old charged after ride-share driver carjacked in BramptonA 17-year-old has been arrested after a ride-share driver was carjacked in Brampton Friday morning.
-
Waterloo region Ukranians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages onResidents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Sense of belonging:' Reintigration program has participants create woodworking projectsThe Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.
-
Canadian mint swapping change for new $2 coin honouring QEIIThe Royal Canadian Mint is inviting Calgarians to trade in your change for the two dollar circulation coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekersA report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
-
Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surfacedA draft of Halton District School Board's (HDSB) much-anticipated professionalism policy has been released, and it does not contain any specifics on a staff dress code – something that many parents have requested to be implemented after photos of a teacher wearing prosthetic breasts went viral last year.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assaultAfter asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.