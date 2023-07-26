Ontario government should fund fertility treatments, advocates say

For Tara Wood, the decision to abandon fertility treatments in the hopes of getting pregnant came down to money.

After two unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and three of intrauterine insemination (IUI), Wood knew she couldn't afford to go on.

Advocacy group Conceivable Dreams, of which Wood is a board member, wants Ontario to offer more financial support to those relying on fertility treatment to have a child as a new survey released by the group on Wednesday shows the severity of the issue.

Eighty per cent of those who answered a survey of fertility treatment patients on the Conceivable Dreams' website said they required services not covered by the province. Over a third, 34 per cent, spent more than $30,000 to try and conceive.

Since 2015, the province has covered one cycle of IVF for those under 43, a treatment that costs about $20,000. There's no government support to pay for the $5,000 worth of drugs associated with a round of treatment or travel expenses.

Conceivable Dreams is calling on the province to establish a tax credit to help with the cost of fertility drugs and travel associated with their treatment. They'd also like fertility program patients in northern Ontario to be able to claim an existing grant to cover travel costs to access healthcare.

"This isn't a nice to have, this is a need to have if we want to allow people to continue to have families, continue to support them, and continue to replenish our population," Wood tells CTV News Toronto.

The World Health Organization estimates that one in six adults worldwide experiences infertility.

The fact that it can take two to three rounds of IVF to achieve pregnancy, and that Ontario clinics are clustered in urban centres can add to the financial, emotional, and physical drain.

"When you're going through treatment, you need to be in clinic multiple times a week, so you might be driving to Toronto or staying there for two weeks if you need to, to make sure that you're there for your ultrasound, your bloodwork," Wood explains.

Renee Higgins says she's spent more than $100,000 travelling from her home in Sudbury to a Toronto clinic for IVF. Higgins estimates she's spent 400 hours driving back and forth, racking up bills for gas, meals, and accommodations.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Minister of Health Sylvia Jones to ask if Ontario will entertain expanding aid to those seeking fertility treatments.