Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the north

The Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.

The funding is part of the province’s gas tax program, which will allocate $375.6 million this year to 107 municipalities that have public transit.

Greater Sudbury is receiving close to $3 million, North Bay is receiving just under $1 million, Sault St. Marie will receive just more than $1 million and Timmins is receiving just more than $500,000.

Funding for the gas tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.